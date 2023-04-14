Healthy Cookie & Dessert Recipes Healthy Cookie Recipes Healthy Bar & Brownie Recipes Healthy Brownie Recipes Fudgy Flourless Pumpkin Brownies Be the first to rate & review! Pumpkin spice meets chocolate: a match made in heaven. The hypnotizing smell that fills your kitchen when these brownies are done baking is unbeatable. If you don't have canned pumpkin puree on hand, you can make it from scratch. If you don't like pumpkin, butternut squash and sweet potato purees will work interchangeably, too. And feel free to store any extra brownies in the fridge for up to 7 days. By Teresa Sabga Published on April 14, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Teresa Sabga Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 12 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¾ cup pumpkin puree ¼ cup maple syrup ½ cup unsweetened applesauce ¼ cup gluten free 1:1 baking flour (such as Bob's Red Mill) ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder ¼ teaspoon pumpkin spice ½ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt ¼ cup chopped dark chocolate chunks Directions Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small bowl, combine the gluten free 1:1 baking flour, unsweetened cocoa powder, pumpkin spice, baking soda and salt with a whisk. In a medium bowl, mix together the pumpkin puree, maple syrup and applesauce. Combine the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients from step 3 until the batter is smooth. Pour the batter into an 8-inch square glass or metal baking pan coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle the dark chocolate chunks over the top of the batter. Bake for 20 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out with a few crumbs on it. If the toothpick is clean, it's overcooked! Cool for 15 minutes before slicing. Enjoy! Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 70 Calories 3g Fat 14g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 70 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 14g 5% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 7g Added Sugars 6g 12% Protein 1g 2% Total Fat 3g 4% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Sodium 136mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved