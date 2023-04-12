Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Sandwich Recipes Healthy Wrap & Roll Recipes Low-Carb Chicken & Cheddar Lettuce Wraps Be the first to rate & review! This fresh, crunchy wrap sandwich is brimming with vegetables, yet still delivers a satisfying amount of protein thanks to the chicken and cheese. Crisp iceberg lettuce is what keeps this wrap sandwich ultra low in carbs (just 4 grams per serving). The hardest part of this 10-minute recipe is rolling the sandwich, but our parchment paper trick makes it infinitely simpler. By Marianne Williams Marianne Williams Instagram Marianne Williams has been a test kitchen professional for Dotdash Meredith since 2016. Her recipes have been featured in many publications, including Food & Wine, Real Simple, Southern Living, Health, Rachael Ray and other print and digital brands. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 12, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jennifer Causey Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 2 Nutrition Profile: Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon canola mayonnaise 1 tablespoon stone-ground mustard 5 iceberg lettuce leaves 3 ounces rotisserie chicken breast, shredded 2 tomato slices ½ cup alfalfa sprouts (1/2 oz.) ½ (4 ounce) cucumber, sliced 2 tablespoons thinly sliced red onion 1 (2-oz.) sharp Cheddar cheese slice Directions Stir together mayonnaise and mustard in a small bowl; set aside. Stack iceberg lettuce leaves on a large piece of parchment paper. Shingle leaves from left to right while stacking to create an 8- x 9-inch rectangle, with 9-inch side facing you. Spread mayonnaise mixture on lower half of iceberg leaves, making sure to spread all the way to the edges. Place chicken in center of mayonnaise mixture. Top with tomato slices, sprouts, cucumber slices, onion slices and cheese slice. Using parchment as a guide and starting with side closest to you, roll into a tight log. Once completely rolled, roll remainder of parchment around lettuce. Cut in half, and serve. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 208 Calories 13g Fat 4g Carbs 20g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 208 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 4g 1% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 2g Protein 20g 40% Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Sodium 475mg 21% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved