Sea Bass with Citrus Salsa

Dinner-party elegance in a 20-minute dish? It's possible, when you start with great ingredients that require little embellishment. Here, we use sea bass, a tender, mild-flavored fish with a lovely buttery quality. There are several sustainable options to choose from (Atlantic black sea bass, for one), so ask your fishmonger to ensure you're making a responsible choice. You can also use cod, sablefish (also called black cod), striped bass, or barramundi with great results. Any of these white-fleshed fish will take well to the bright flavors of the simple grapefruit-and-orange topping.

Active Time: 20 mins
Total Time: 20 mins
Servings: 4

Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free

Ingredients

2 ½ extra-virgin olive oil, divided
¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
¾ teaspoon black pepper, divided
½ teaspoon paprika
4 (6 ounce) fillets skinless sea bass fillets
1 small pink grapefruit
1 small navel orange
3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic
¼ cup thinly vertically sliced white onion

Directions

Preheat broiler to high with oven rack 6 to 8 inches from heat. Combine 1 1/2 teaspoons oil, 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper and paprika. Place fish on a baking sheet; rub with paprika mixture. Broil fish until beginning to brown and fish flakes easily with a fork, 10 to 12 minutes. Keep warm.

Peel grapefruit and orange. Using a small knife, cut fruit into segments, and coarsely chop. Whisk together cilantro, lime juice, garlic, 2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon each of salt and pepper; stir in onion and citrus segments. Spoon salsa over fish.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
298 Calories
12g Fat
14g Carbs
32g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 298
Total Carbohydrate 14g 5%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Total Sugars 9g
Protein 32g 64%
Total Fat 12g 15%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 70mg 23%
Sodium 477mg 21%
Calcium 59mg 5%
Iron 1mg 6%