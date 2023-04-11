Healthy Breakfast & Brunch Recipes Healthy Cereal Recipes Healthy Oatmeal Recipes Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes The Only Basic Overnight Oats Recipe You'll Ever Need Be the first to rate & review! A simple base for an easy breakfast, this recipe requires nothing more than stirring and sitting. Jazz them up with your favorite toppings, whether savory or sweet, to make a breakfast worth waking up for. By Jamie Vespa, M.S., RD Published on April 11, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jennifer Causey Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 8 hrs Servings: 2 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Heart Healthy Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats 1 ¼ cups unsweetened nut milk ½ cup plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt 1 tablespoon chia seeds 1 tablespoon flaxseed meal ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt Directions Combine ingredients in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight; stir. Divide oat mixture between 2 bowls. Top with one the following topping combinations, if desired. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 258 Calories 9g Fat 34g Carbs 12g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 258 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 34g 12% Dietary Fiber 7g 25% Total Sugars 3g Protein 12g 24% Total Fat 9g 12% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 1mg 0% Sodium 250mg 11% Calcium 206mg 16% Iron 3mg 17% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved