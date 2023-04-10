White Chicken Chili With Avocado Cream

Be the first to rate & review!

Oven-roasting fresh chile peppers builds complexity in this white bean chili. A combination of diced chicken and ground pork amps up meaty flavor, and half-and-half and a creamy avocado topping make the broth velvety smooth.

By
EatingWell Test Kitchen
Eating Well Bio Page
EatingWell Test Kitchen

The EatingWell Test Kitchen is comprised of a group of culinary professionals who develop and test our recipes. Our recipes go through a rigorous process, which includes testing by trained recipe testers, using different equipment (e.g., gas and electric stoves) and a variety of tools and techniques to make sure that it will really work when you make it at home. Testers shop major supermarkets to research availability of ingredients. Finally, a Registered Dietitian reviews each recipe to ensure that we deliver food that's not only delicious, but adheres to our nutrition guidelines as well. Learn more about our food philosophy and nutrition parameters.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
White Chicken Chili With Avocado Cream recipe in a bowl
Photo: Dotdash Meredith Food Studios
Active Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free High Fiber High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 serrano chile

  • 1 jalapeno

  • 1 medium onion, peeled and halved

  • Cooking spray

  • 4 cups unsalted chicken stock, divided

  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

  • 1 chipotle chile, canned in adobo sauce

  • 1 ½ teaspoons adobo sauce

  • 2 (15 ounce) cans unsalted cannellini beans, drained, rinsed, and divided

  • 5 ½ teaspoons olive oil

  • 8 garlic cloves, minced

  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin

  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano

  • ¾ teaspoon ground coriander

  • 1 pound ground pork

  • 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces

  • 3 cups fresh white corn kernels

  • 1 (15 ounce) can unsalted chickpeas, drained and rinsed

  • 1 cup half-and-half

  • ¾ cup chopped fresh cilantro, divided

  • 1/3 cup plus 1 1/2 tsp. fresh lime juice, divided

  • 2 ⅜ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

  • 1 medium ripe peeled avocado

  • cup light sour cream

  • 3/4 cup diced tomatillo

Directions

  1. Preheat broiler to high.

  2. Arrange serrano chile, jalapeño and onion on a foil-lined baking sheet. Coat with cooking spray. Place pan on middle oven rack; broil 15 minutes or until charred on all sides, turning occasionally. Wrap peppers in foil; let stand 5 minutes. Peel peppers; discard peels, stems and seeds. Place peppers, the charred onion, 1/2 cup stock, flour, chipotle chile, adobo sauce and 1 can cannellini beans in a blender; process until smooth.

  3. Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add garlic to pan; sauté 30 seconds. Add cumin, oregano and coriander to pan; sauté 30 seconds. Add pork; cook 4 minutes, stirring to crumble. Stir in onion mixture and 3 1/2 cups chicken stock. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes, stirring frequently.

  4. Add chicken to pan; cook 5 minutes. Stir in remaining can of cannellini beans, corn and chickpeas; cook 7 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Stir in half-and-half, 1/2 cup chopped cilantro and 1/3 cup juice; cook 3 minutes. Stir in 2 1/4 teaspoons salt.

  5. Place avocado in a small bowl; mash with the back of a fork. Stir in sour cream, 1 1/2 teaspoons juice and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Ladle chili into bowls and top with remaining cilantro, avocado cream and tomatillo.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

382 Calories
18g Fat
24g Carbs
31g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 12
Calories 382
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 24g 9%
Dietary Fiber 6g 21%
Total Sugars 4g
Protein 31g 62%
Total Fat 18g 23%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Sodium 544mg 24%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Fish Taco Bowls with Green Cabbage Slaw
Fish Taco Bowls with Green Cabbage Slaw
25 mins
Whole Stuffed Roasted Pumpkin recipe
Whole Stuffed Roasted Pumpkin
2 hrs
a recipe photo of the Cauliflower-Jalapeño Dip
Cauliflower-Jalapeño Dip
55 mins
a recipe photo of the Turkey Chili
Turkey Chili
30 mins
a recipe photo of Slow Cooker Chicken Chili
Slow-Cooker Chicken Chili
3 hrs 25 mins
a recipe photo of the Chicken Wings with Peruvian Yellow Hot Sauce, Cilantro Crema & Pickled Onions served on a platter
Chicken Wings with Peruvian Yellow Hot Sauce, Cilantro Crema & Pickled Onions
3 hrs 35 mins
a recipe photo of the Copycat Chipotle Chicken
Copycat Chipotle Chicken
3 hrs 25 mins
Four Bean Pumpkin Chili
19 DASH Diet Soups to Cozy Up With This Winter 
Bowl of Green Chile Chicken Posole
Green Chile Chicken Pozole
30 mins
Creamy Corn Casserole with Lime, Chiles & Cilantro
Creamy Corn Casserole with Lime, Chiles & Cilantro
1 hrs 20 mins
a recipe photo of the Sheet Pan Portobello Fajitas served on a plate
Sheet-Pan Portobello Fajitas
1 hrs 10 mins
Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili
Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili
40 mins
creamy white chili in a bowl
Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese
25 mins
Chicken & Bok Choy Soup with Ginger & Mushrooms
Chicken & Bok Choy Soup with Ginger & Mushrooms
1 hrs 30 mins
Southwestern Vegetable & Chicken Soup
Spicy Vegetable & Chicken Soup
1 hrs 30 mins
ground chicken chili
Ground Chicken Chili
45 mins