White Chicken Chili With Avocado Cream

Oven-roasting fresh chile peppers builds complexity in this white bean chili. A combination of diced chicken and ground pork amps up meaty flavor, and half-and-half and a creamy avocado topping make the broth velvety smooth. Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 10 mins Servings: 12 EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 10 mins Servings: 12 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free High Fiber High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 serrano chile 1 jalapeno 1 medium onion, peeled and halved Cooking spray 4 cups unsalted chicken stock, divided 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 1 chipotle chile, canned in adobo sauce 1 ½ teaspoons adobo sauce 2 (15 ounce) cans unsalted cannellini beans, drained, rinsed, and divided 5 ½ teaspoons olive oil 8 garlic cloves, minced 1 tablespoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon dried oregano ¾ teaspoon ground coriander 1 pound ground pork 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces 3 cups fresh white corn kernels 1 (15 ounce) can unsalted chickpeas, drained and rinsed 1 cup half-and-half ¾ cup chopped fresh cilantro, divided 1/3 cup plus 1 1/2 tsp. fresh lime juice, divided 2 ⅜ teaspoons kosher salt, divided 1 medium ripe peeled avocado ⅓ cup light sour cream 3/4 cup diced tomatillo Directions Preheat broiler to high. Arrange serrano chile, jalapeño and onion on a foil-lined baking sheet. Coat with cooking spray. Place pan on middle oven rack; broil 15 minutes or until charred on all sides, turning occasionally. Wrap peppers in foil; let stand 5 minutes. Peel peppers; discard peels, stems and seeds. Place peppers, the charred onion, 1/2 cup stock, flour, chipotle chile, adobo sauce and 1 can cannellini beans in a blender; process until smooth. Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add garlic to pan; sauté 30 seconds. Add cumin, oregano and coriander to pan; sauté 30 seconds. Add pork; cook 4 minutes, stirring to crumble. Stir in onion mixture and 3 1/2 cups chicken stock. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes, stirring frequently. Add chicken to pan; cook 5 minutes. Stir in remaining can of cannellini beans, corn and chickpeas; cook 7 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Stir in half-and-half, 1/2 cup chopped cilantro and 1/3 cup juice; cook 3 minutes. Stir in 2 1/4 teaspoons salt. Place avocado in a small bowl; mash with the back of a fork. Stir in sour cream, 1 1/2 teaspoons juice and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Ladle chili into bowls and top with remaining cilantro, avocado cream and tomatillo. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 382 Calories 18g Fat 24g Carbs 31g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 382 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 24g 9% Dietary Fiber 6g 21% Total Sugars 4g Protein 31g 62% Total Fat 18g 23% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Sodium 544mg 24% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet.