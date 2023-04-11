Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Stew Recipes Vegetarian No-Chicken and Dumplings Be the first to rate & review! This vegetarian version of chicken and dumplings tastes a lot like a comforting pot pie filling with dumplings in it. And although this soup is low in calories and fat, it's surprisingly hearty. By Robin Bashinsky Published on April 11, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Aaron Kirk Active Time: 45 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 10 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon baking powder 2 cups (about 8 1/2 oz.) plus 2 Tbsp. unbleached all-purpose flour, divided 1 cup whole milk 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 2 cups thinly sliced sweet onion 4 cups unsalted vegetable stock, divided 8 cups chopped yellow squash (2 lb.) 2 teaspoons kosher salt 1 cup finely chopped carrots 1 cup frozen peas, thawed 1 cup fresh corn kernels 1 tablespoon chopped thyme 1 tablespoon thinly sliced chives 1 teaspoon black pepper Directions Combine baking powder and 2 cups of the flour in a bowl. Gradually stir in milk with a fork. Chill dough 20 minutes. Heat butter in a large Dutch oven over medium. Add onion; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until very soft, 15 to 20 minutes. Add 3 3/4 cups of the stock to Dutch oven, increase heat to high, cover and bring to a boil; let simmer 4 to 5 minutes. Whisk together remaining 1/4 cup stock and 2 tablespoons flour; stir into Dutch oven. Add squash and salt; cover. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until squash is very tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Add squash mixture to a blender in batches. Remove center piece of blender lid (to allow steam to escape); secure lid on blender, and place a clean towel over opening in lid. Process each batch until very smooth. Return puree mixture to Dutch oven over medium-high. Add carrots, peas, corn and thyme; cook, stirring occasionally, until boiling, 3 to 4 minutes. Meanwhile, roll dough out onto a heavily floured surface to 1/8-inch thickness. Using a pizza cutter or a knife, cut into 1-inch squares. Add dumplings to simmering squash mixture, and cook, gently stirring occasionally, until slightly puffed, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in chives and pepper. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 194 Calories 4g Fat 35g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Calories 194 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 35g 13% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 7g Protein 6g 12% Total Fat 4g 5% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Sodium 594mg 26% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved