Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Sandwich Recipes The Ultimate Vegetarian Club Sandwich Be the first to rate & review! Taking time and care with each component—like getting a nice char on the eggplant—is the secret to this standout sandwich. By Andrea Nguyen Andrea Nguyen Facebook Instagram Twitter Website Andrea Nguyen is a James Beard award-winning author, cooking teacher and consultant. She lives in the Bay Area, where she experiments, writes, and also publishes Vietworldkitchen.com. Her latest cookbook is Vietnamese Food Any Day. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 7, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Caitlin Bensel Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 Japanese eggplant, cut into 1/4-inch-thick rounds ⅜ teaspoon kosher salt, divided ⅜ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided Cooking spray 2 tablespoons canola mayonnaise 1 tablespoon stone-ground mustard 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish ⅓ cup pitted kalamata olives plus 1 tsp. olive brine 8 (1/4-inch-thick) slices seeded whole-grain bread ½ cup hummus 1 cup roasted red peppers, sliced 1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and thinly sliced 1 Roma tomato, sliced 2 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced 1 to 1 1/2 cups arugula Directions Season eggplant with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Generously coat with cooking spray. Heat a cast-iron grill pan over medium-high. Working in batches, add eggplant, cut sides down, to pan, and grill 2 to 3 minutes, turning 1 or 2 times. Transfer to a plate; let cool. Stir together mayonnaise, mustard and horseradish in a small bowl. Set aside. Using a small food processor, whirl the olives and brine into a spreadable puree. Grill bread directly over a medium flame, turning often, about 1 minute to slightly char the surface and impart a bit of smokiness. Let cool briefly. Spread about 2 tablespoons hummus on each of 4 bread slices, and top evenly with eggplant, olive puree, roasted red pepper, avocado, tomato, cucumber and arugula. Spread 1 1/2 teaspoons mayonnaise mixture on each of the remaining 4 bread slices. Sprinkle evenly with remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/8 teaspoon pepper and top the sandwiches. If you like, add a little more arugula for bite. Serve sandwiches whole or cut in half. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 421 Calories 39g Fat 48g Carbs 13g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 421 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 48g 17% Dietary Fiber 15g 54% Total Sugars 4g Protein 13g 26% Total Fat 39g 50% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Sodium 734mg 32% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved