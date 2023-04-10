Healthy Recipes Healthy Mealtime Recipes Healthy Snack Recipes 4-Ingredient Homemade Cheese Crackers Be the first to rate & review! These cheese crackers are a super simple kitchen project the whole family can take part in—kids will love rolling out the dough and crafting fun cracker shapes. Make one batch with cheddar, one with white cheddar, and one with garlic powder and cayenne for a kick of spice. By Grace Elkus Published on April 10, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jennifer Causey Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 25 mins Servings: 14 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter 8 ounces extra-sharp cheddar or white cheddar cheese ½ teaspoon salt Freshly ground black pepper ½ cup whole-wheat flour ½ cup all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon cold water ¼ garlic powder (optional, for spice) ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, plus more for sprinkling (optional, for spice) Directions Grate the cheese and cut the butter into small pieces. Place the cheese, butter, salt and a few grinds black pepper in the food processor and pulse for a few seconds until the mixture comes together. Add whole-wheat flour and all-purpose flour one at a time, processing until the mixture becomes crumbly. Pour in the cold water and process until a large dough ball forms. The dough should be soft and malleable. If you're making the spicy crackers, add the garlic and cayenne pepper to the dough, kneading it in with your hands until well incorporated. Split the dough into two balls, flatten into disks, and wrap each disk with plastic wrap. Let chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour. When the dough is finished chilling, preheat the oven to 375º F. Roll out the dough until it's thin but not paper-thin, about 1/8-inch thick. If they are cut too thick, the crackers will be less crispy and more bread-like. Cut the crackers using a cookie cutter of your choice, or use a knife to cut squares or triangles. Place the cutouts on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and repeat with the second disk of dough. If making the spicy crackers, sprinkle a pinch of cayenne over the crackers. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until puffed and golden brown. Keep in an airtight container for 2-3 days, although they are best when fresh. Re-crisp in the oven or toaster oven if desired. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 110 Calories 9g Fat 4g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 14 Calories 110 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 4g 1% Protein 4g 8% Total Fat 9g 12% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Sodium 190mg 8% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved