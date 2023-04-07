Healthy Recipes Healthy Salad Recipes Clean Out Your Fridge with This Veggie-Packed Farro & Chickpea Salad Be the first to rate & review! Here's a great dinner template to keep in your back pocket when you get to the end of the week and you don't think you have anything stocked for dinner. A couple pantry staples, a little cooked whole grain, some bold-flavored condiments, a few crunchy veggies and you're done. Here, we use cilantro, lime juice and garlic in the dressing, but feel free to riff on it with whatever you might have on hand. By Mary Claire Britton Published on April 7, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jennifer Causey Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg Free Heart Healthy High Fiber Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 rainbow carrots, thinly sliced 2 radishes, thinly sliced ½ cup rice vinegar 2 teaspoons granulated sugar 6 cups mixed salad greens 1 cup precooked farro 1 cup drained and rinsed canned unsalted chickpeas ½ cup plus 1 Tbsp. fresh cilantro leaves, divided 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 ½ tablespoons fresh lime juice 1 garlic clove, minced 1 teaspoon honey ¼ cup unsalted shelled pistachios, toasted and chopped Directions Place carrots and radishes in a bowl. Combine vinegar and sugar in a small saucepan. Bring vinegar mixture to a simmer over medium and pour over carrots and radishes. Let stand 10 minutes. Divide greens, farro, chickpeas and 1/2 cup cilantro among 4 plates. Drain carrots and radishes; divide among plates. Chop remaining 1 tablespoon cilantro. Combine oil, lime juice, garlic, honey and chopped cilantro in a small bowl; whisk to combine. Drizzle evenly over salads. Sprinkle salads evenly with toasted pistachios and serve immediately. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 252 Calories 11g Fat 34g Carbs 9g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 252 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 34g 12% Dietary Fiber 8g 29% Total Sugars 4g Added Sugars 1g 2% Protein 9g 18% Total Fat 11g 14% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Sodium 94mg 4% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved