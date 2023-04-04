Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Salad Recipes Tangy Chicken Salad with Grapes Be the first to rate & review! Sweet red grapes and crunchy celery make this chicken salad sing, and also balance out the slight tang from the yogurt and lemon. But go ahead and customize the mix-ins with whatever you desire (perhaps some chopped nuts or dried fruit) because this chicken salad recipe is easily adaptable. We use rotisserie chicken (look for unseasoned to keep sodium in check!) to simplify things, but any leftover cooked chicken will work. By Sarah Epperson Loveless Published on April 4, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Antonis Achilleos Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ cup canola mayonnaise ½ cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon) 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard ½ teaspoon black pepper 5 cups chopped rotisserie chicken breast ½ cup diced celery 1 cup halved red seedless grapes ¼ cup sliced scallions, divided 1 head butter lettuce Directions Stir together mayonnaise, yogurt, lemon juice, Dijon and pepper in a large bowl until combined. Add chicken, celery, grapes and 3 tablespoons scallions, and toss to combine. Serve on butter lettuce leaves, and top with the remaining scallions. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 350 Calories 19g Fat 7g Carbs 37g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 350 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 7g 3% Total Sugars 5g Protein 37g 74% Total Fat 19g 24% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Sodium 565mg 25% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved