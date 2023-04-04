Tangy Chicken Salad with Grapes

Sweet red grapes and crunchy celery make this chicken salad sing, and also balance out the slight tang from the yogurt and lemon. But go ahead and customize the mix-ins with whatever you desire (perhaps some chopped nuts or dried fruit) because this chicken salad recipe is easily adaptable. We use rotisserie chicken (look for unseasoned to keep sodium in check!) to simplify things, but any leftover cooked chicken will work.

By Sarah Epperson Loveless
Published on April 4, 2023
Tangy Chicken Salad With Grapes in a bowl
Photo: Antonis Achilleos
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Ingredients

  • ½ cup canola mayonnaise

  • ½ cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

  • ½ teaspoon black pepper

  • 5 cups chopped rotisserie chicken breast

  • ½ cup diced celery

  • 1 cup halved red seedless grapes

  • ¼ cup sliced scallions, divided

  • 1 head butter lettuce

Directions

  1. Stir together mayonnaise, yogurt, lemon juice, Dijon and pepper in a large bowl until combined. Add chicken, celery, grapes and 3 tablespoons scallions, and toss to combine. Serve on butter lettuce leaves, and top with the remaining scallions.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

350 Calories
19g Fat
7g Carbs
37g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 350
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 7g 3%
Total Sugars 5g
Protein 37g 74%
Total Fat 19g 24%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Sodium 565mg 25%

