Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Onion Recipes French Onion Galette Be the first to rate & review! The trick to making this simple, stylish dish taste incredible is this: Don't rush. You want to really caramelize the onions to give the galette a silky texture and deep, rich, decadent flavor. But when you're done, you'll have a rustic, free-form version of a savory tart that's pretty enough to serve guests. Or make one for yourself on a quiet Sunday, and keep leftovers for weekday lunches. You can serve it with a slice with a simple side salad for a vegetarian-friendly lunch or dinner, or pair with your favorite eggs for a decadent brunch. By Emily Nabors Hall Published on April 14, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Aaron Kirk Active Time: 1 hrs Total Time: 1 hrs 15 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Nut-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons canola oil 3 pounds yellow onions, cut into 1/2-in. wedges 4 thyme sprigs 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1 teaspoon sherry vinegar ½ teaspoon black pepper ½ (16-oz.) pkg. refrigerated whole-wheat piecrusts 1 ½ ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded (about 1/3 cup) 1 large egg, lightly beaten 1 teaspoon water Directions Preheat oven to 425ºF. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium. Add onions, thyme and salt; cook, partially covered, stirring occasionally, until onions caramelize, about 45 minutes. Discard thyme stems. Stir in vinegar and pepper. Unroll piecrust on a sheet of parchment paper, and use a rolling pin to roll out to a 13-inch circle. Pile onion mixture in middle of circle and spread evenly, leaving a 2-inch border; sprinkle cheese over onion filling. Fold edges of dough over filling. Whisk together egg and water in a small bowl; brush over dough. Bake in preheated oven until crust is golden, about 20 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes before slicing. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 332 Calories 20g Fat 35g Carbs 8g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 332 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 35g 13% Dietary Fiber 7g 25% Total Sugars 10g Protein 8g 16% Total Fat 20g 26% Saturated Fat 8g 40% Sodium 535mg 23% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved