Super Quick Low-Carb Shrimp Scampi

This low-calorie and low-carb shrimp scampi feels like a restaurant dish, but it is actually very easy to make. There is just enough buttery sauce to coat the shrimp. The trick is to not over-reduce the sauce when cooking it. It's better to make it a little more saucy then dry. If you want to bulk up this entrée, you could add peas or thinly sliced carrots, or serve it over your favorite low-carb pasta substitute like spaghetti squash.

Active Time: 20 mins
Total Time: 20 mins
Servings: 4

Nutrition Profile: Egg Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free

Ingredients

6 large garlic cloves
1 ¼ pounds large (16-20 count) peeled and deveined raw shrimp
1 tablespoon olive oil
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
⅓ cup dry white wine
1 teaspoon lemon zest plus 2 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 1 medium lemon)
3 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Directions

Finely grate 3 of the garlic cloves (you will have about 1 teaspoon); slice remaining 3 garlic cloves (you will have about 1 tablespoon). Set aside sliced garlic cloves.

Stir together shrimp, oil, grated garlic, crushed red pepper and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a medium bowl. Let stand 10 minutes.

Cook sliced garlic and 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large skillet over medium, stirring occasionally, until garlic starts to brown, about 2 minutes. Increase heat to high. Add shrimp mixture; cook, stirring occasionally, until shrimp is opaque, about 4 minutes. Remove shrimp from skillet with a slotted spoon.

Add wine to skillet; bring to a boil over high, and boil until wine is slightly reduced, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Return shrimp to skillet, and add lemon zest, lemon juice, and remaining 2 tablespoons butter and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Toss until shrimp is well coated with sauce. Sprinkle with parsley. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
233 Calories
14g Fat
4g Carbs
20g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 233
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 4g 1%
Protein 20g 40%
Total Fat 14g 18%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Sodium 574mg 25%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.