Air Fryer Popcorn Chicken Be the first to rate & review! Dredging the chicken bits in finely-crushed cornflakes add a nice crunch, plus they brown better in the air fryer than if you were to use flour. Don't skip the powdered sugar, as it also helps brown the popcorn chicken pieces (and also balance the dried spices) By Paige Grandjean Published on April 14, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Ingredients ½ cup cornstarch 3 tablespoons powdered sugar 1 tablespoon paprika 1 teaspoon black pepper 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided ½ cup whole buttermilk 4 ounces cornflakes, finely crushed Cooking spray Directions Stir together cornstarch, powdered sugar, paprika, pepper and garlic powder in a shallow baking dish. Sprinkle chicken with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Dredge in cornstarch mixture, shaking off excess. Dip chicken in buttermilk, allowing excess to drip off. Toss chicken in cornflakes to coat. Lightly spray air fryer basket with cooking spray. Place half of the chicken in single layer in the basket and spray with cooking spray. Cook at 400°F until golden brown and cooked through, about 8 minutes, turning chicken halfway through cook time. Remove chicken from fryer basket and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt. Repeat with remaining chicken pieces and salt. Tip Sprinkling the chicken with salt after cooking is a great healthy cooking tip to amplify the flavor of salt while dialing back the total sodium count. Plus, it's common to salt food after frying it. Don't forget your dipping sauce—ketchup, BBQ sauce, even Chick-fil-A sauce. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 358 Calories 5g Fat 50g Carbs 29g Protein