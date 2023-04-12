Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Pasta Main Dish Recipes One-Pot Pasta With Spinach & Tomatoes Be the first to rate & review! This one-pot pasta dinner is simple, fresh, and healthy—what's not to love? Cooking the pasta right in the sauce saves time and cleanup while infusing the noodles with more flavor. This speedy recipe is also endlessly adaptable, and lends itself to plenty of easy ingredient swaps (make sure to check out the clever riffs below). Change up the spinach for any vegetables you have on hand such as sliced zucchini and mushrooms, or add leftover chicken or cooked and crumbled sausage. We've happily embraced whole-wheat spaghetti as a healthier alternative to white pasta; it works especially well in this one-pot application. By Ann Taylor Pittman Published on April 12, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Caitlin Bensel Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 cup chopped onion 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped 1 (14.5 ounce) can unsalted petite diced tomatoes, undrained 1 ½ cups unsalted chicken stock ½ teaspoon dried oregano 8 ounces whole-wheat spaghetti or linguine ½ teaspoon salt 10 ounces fresh spinach 1 ounce Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/4 cup) Directions Heat a Dutch oven or large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add oil; swirl to coat. Add onion and garlic to pan; sauté 3 minutes or until onion starts to brown. Add tomatoes, stock, oregano and pasta, in that order. Bring to a boil. Add noodles; stir to submerge in liquid. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook 7 minutes or until pasta is almost done. Uncover; stir in salt. Add spinach in batches, stirring until spinach wilts. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese and serve. Tips Swap out spaghetti for any short pasta shape, such as elbow macaroni, rotini, or shells. Use fresh grape tomatoes instead, and add fresh herbs. Try adding chopped skinless, boneless chicken thighs, ground beef, or ground turkey for a heartier dish. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 333 Calories 7g Fat 55g Carbs 15g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 333 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 55g 20% Dietary Fiber 9g 32% Protein 15g 30% Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 5mg 2% Sodium 538mg 23% Calcium 197mg 15% Iron 5mg 28% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved