One-Pot Pasta With Spinach & Tomatoes

Be the first to rate & review!

This one-pot pasta dinner is simple, fresh, and healthy—what's not to love? Cooking the pasta right in the sauce saves time and cleanup while infusing the noodles with more flavor. This speedy recipe is also endlessly adaptable, and lends itself to plenty of easy ingredient swaps (make sure to check out the clever riffs below). Change up the spinach for any vegetables you have on hand such as sliced zucchini and mushrooms, or add leftover chicken or cooked and crumbled sausage. We've happily embraced whole-wheat spaghetti as a healthier alternative to white pasta; it works especially well in this one-pot application.

By Ann Taylor Pittman
Published on April 12, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
One-Pot Pasta With Spinach and Tomatoes in a pot
Photo: Caitlin Bensel
Active Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 cup chopped onion

  • 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can unsalted petite diced tomatoes, undrained

  • 1 ½ cups unsalted chicken stock

  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano

  • 8 ounces whole-wheat spaghetti or linguine

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • 10 ounces fresh spinach

  • 1 ounce Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/4 cup)

Directions

  1. Heat a Dutch oven or large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add oil; swirl to coat.

  2. Add onion and garlic to pan; sauté 3 minutes or until onion starts to brown.

  3. Add tomatoes, stock, oregano and pasta, in that order. Bring to a boil. Add noodles; stir to submerge in liquid.

  4. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook 7 minutes or until pasta is almost done.

  5. Uncover; stir in salt. Add spinach in batches, stirring until spinach wilts. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese and serve.

Tips

Swap out spaghetti for any short pasta shape, such as elbow macaroni, rotini, or shells.

Use fresh grape tomatoes instead, and add fresh herbs.

Try adding chopped skinless, boneless chicken thighs, ground beef, or ground turkey for a heartier dish.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

333 Calories
7g Fat
55g Carbs
15g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 333
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 55g 20%
Dietary Fiber 9g 32%
Protein 15g 30%
Total Fat 7g 9%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 5mg 2%
Sodium 538mg 23%
Calcium 197mg 15%
Iron 5mg 28%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
8401873.jpg
14 Pasta Dinners You Can Make with Pantry Ingredients
Turkey, Pasta & Vegetable Soup
Our 20 Best Noodle Soup Recipes
a recipe photo of the Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Casserole
20 Creamy Pasta Bakes You'll Want to Make Forever
3759130.jpg
26 Pasta Bake Recipes That Make Great Leftovers
Creamy Artichoke Pasta
20 Creamy Pasta Dinners Ready in 30 Minutes
a collage of recipe photos from A Month of Healthy Family Dinners
A Month of Healthy Family Dinner Recipes
a recipe photo of the Baked Ziti
Baked Ziti
1 hrs 25 mins
a collage of recipe photos from 30 Days of Mediterranean Diet Dinners
30 Days of Mediterranean Diet Dinners
Pumpkin & Black Bean Soup
20 Easy Soup Recipes That Use a Can of Beans
Chicken & Spinach Soup with Fresh Pesto
17 One-Pot Winter Dinners to Help You Lose Weight
Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup
14 One-Pot Diabetes-Friendly Dinners You'll Want to Make This Winter
Skillet Ravioli Lasagna
30 Healthy, Easy Dinners in 30 Minutes to Make in January
a recipe photo of the Tomato Florentine Soup served in a bowl with a spoon
Tomato Florentine Soup
50 mins
vegan chickpea coconut curry
29 One-Pot Mediterranean Diet Dinners
Creamy Skillet Chicken with Spinach & Mushrooms
Creamy Skillet Chicken with Spinach & Mushrooms
20 mins
8401873.jpg
Our 30 Best Pasta Dinners