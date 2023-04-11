Simple Caramelized Onions

If you have the time to properly caramelize onions, the silky, luscious strands will more than pay you back for your effort. Learning how to caramelize onions means you've always got a flavor-rich, healthy condiment at the ready. Want to jazz up a burger? Add a layer of depth to mac and cheese? Swirl up a single serving of French onion soup? Make these onions once, and you're going to want to keep a batch on hand all of the time.

By Kaylee Hammonds
Published on April 11, 2023
Simple Caramelized Onions recipe in a pot
Photo: Elizabeth Laseter
Cook Time:
1 hrs
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 2 medium white onions (about 1 1/3 lbs)

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil

  • teaspoon Kosher salt

  • teaspoon pepper

  • Optional: 1/4 cup chicken stock or water

Directions

  1. Slice onions in half then cut the halves vertically into thin slices.

  2. Add olive oil to a saute pan over medium heat. Add onions. Cook, stirring gently, until the onions start to soften. Season with salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low.

  3. Continue to cook onions, stirring every few minutes. If they start to stick, add a splash of stock or water, and continue to stir. Cook until a deep golden brown, approximately one hour.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

70 Calories
2g Fat
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 70
% Daily Value *
Dietary Fiber 3g 11%
Total Sugars 6g
Protein 2g 4%
Total Fat 2g 3%
Sodium 75mg 3%

