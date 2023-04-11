Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Onion Recipes Simple Caramelized Onions Be the first to rate & review! If you have the time to properly caramelize onions, the silky, luscious strands will more than pay you back for your effort. Learning how to caramelize onions means you've always got a flavor-rich, healthy condiment at the ready. Want to jazz up a burger? Add a layer of depth to mac and cheese? Swirl up a single serving of French onion soup? Make these onions once, and you're going to want to keep a batch on hand all of the time. By Kaylee Hammonds Published on April 11, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Elizabeth Laseter Cook Time: 1 hrs Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 15 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 medium white onions (about 1 1/3 lbs) 1 teaspoon olive oil ⅛ teaspoon Kosher salt ⅛ teaspoon pepper Optional: 1/4 cup chicken stock or water Directions Slice onions in half then cut the halves vertically into thin slices. Add olive oil to a saute pan over medium heat. Add onions. Cook, stirring gently, until the onions start to soften. Season with salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low. Continue to cook onions, stirring every few minutes. If they start to stick, add a splash of stock or water, and continue to stir. Cook until a deep golden brown, approximately one hour. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 70 Calories 2g Fat 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 70 % Daily Value * Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 6g Protein 2g 4% Total Fat 2g 3% Sodium 75mg 3% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved