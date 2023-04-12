Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Pasta Main Dish Recipes A Simple, Delicious Pasta Aglio e Olio (With Garlic and Oil) Be the first to rate & review! A riff on the traditional Italian garlic and oil pasta dish, roasted walnut oil adds an unexpected gentle, nutty flavor. Cool the walnut oil slightly before adding the water to avoid splatters. We think bucatini pasta is the best choice for this dish; however, you also could use whole-wheat spaghetti or angel hair pasta to amp up the dish's nuttiness. For a protein boost, add sautéed shrimp alongside or atop this dish. By Brierley Horton, M.S., RD Brierley Horton, M.S., RD Instagram Website Brierley is a dietitian nutritionist, content creator and strategist, and avid mental health advocate. She is co-host and co-creator of the Happy Eating Podcast, a podcast that breaks down the connection between food and mental wellness. Brierley previously served as Food & Nutrition Director for Cooking Light magazine and the Nutrition Editor at EatingWell magazine. She holds a master's degree in Nutrition Communications from the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University. Her work regularly appears in EatingWell, Better Homes & Gardens, Livestrong.com and TheKitchn. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 12, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Greg DuPree Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg Free Heart Healthy Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 7 ounces uncooked bucatini pasta ½ cup roasted walnut oil 5 garlic cloves, thinly sliced ¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley ¼ teaspoon sea salt ¼ cup grated pecorino Romano cheese (optional) (Optional) Freshly ground black pepper (optional) (Optional) Directions Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente, omitting salt and fat. Drain in a colander over a bowl, reserving 1 cup cooking liquid. While pasta cooks, heat walnut oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add garlic and cook, stirring often, until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in parsley; remove from heat. Let oil mixture cool 2 minutes. Add 1/2 cup reserved cooking liquid to oil mixture, and return to medium-high heat. Cook until sauce has reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Stir in cooked pasta. Add 1/4 cup reserved cooking liquid and cook, stirring constantly, until sauce has thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in remaining 1/4 cup cooking liquid as needed to reach desired consistency. Season with salt; if desired, top with cheese and black pepper. Serve immediately. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 431 Calories 29g Fat 39g Carbs Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 431 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 39g 14% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 1g Total Fat 29g 37% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Sodium 146mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved