Warm Up With a Quick Lemony Chicken Soup

Be the first to rate & review!

This 20-minute dish provides 32g of protein and is just 261 calories per serving. To ensure this comforting soup's velvety texture, whisk a little of the hot broth into the eggs before adding them to the pot; it cooks them gently and prevents curdling.

By
Marianne Williams
Marianne Williams
Marianne Williams

Marianne Williams has been a test kitchen professional for Dotdash Meredith since 2016. Her recipes have been featured in many publications, including Food & Wine, Real Simple, Southern Living, Health, Rachael Ray and other print and digital brands.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Warm Up With a Quick Lemony Greek Chicken Soup in a serving bowl
Photo: Kelsey Hansen
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • ¾ cup cubed carrots

  • ½ cup chopped yellow onion

  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh garlic

  • ¾ teaspoon crushed red pepper

  • 6 cups unsalted chicken stock

  • ½ cup uncooked whole-wheat orzo

  • 3 large eggs

  • ¼ cup fresh lemon juice

  • 3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

  • 3 cups chopped baby spinach

  • 1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt

  • ½ teaspoon black pepper

  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Add carrot and onion; cook, stirring often, until vegetables are softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

  2. Add stock to Dutch oven; increase heat to high, and bring stock to a boil. Add orzo, and cook, uncovered, until orzo is al dente, about 6 minutes.

  3. Meanwhile, whisk together eggs and lemon juice in a medium bowl until frothy. Once orzo has cooked 6 minutes, carefully remove 1 cup boiling stock from Dutch oven. Gradually add hot stock to egg–lemon juice mixture, whisking constantly to temper the eggs, about 1 minute. Pour egg mixture back into Dutch oven, and stir to combine.

  4. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in chicken, spinach, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, until spinach wilts, about 1 minute. Divide soup among 6 bowls; sprinkle servings evenly with dill.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

261 Calories
8g Fat
16g Carbs
32g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 261
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 16g 6%
Dietary Fiber 3g 11%
Total Sugars 3g
Protein 32g 64%
Total Fat 8g 10%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Sodium 641mg 28%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
Vegetarian No-Chicken and Dumplings recipe in a pot with serving spoon
Vegetarian No-Chicken and Dumplings
45 mins
Baked Spinach & Feta Pasta
14 One-Pot Vegetarian Dinners for Spring
a recipe photo of the Creamy Chicken Mushroom and Spinach Skillet Casserole served in a dish
Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Spinach Skillet Casserole
50 mins
a recipe photo of the Creamy Lemon Orzo with Spinach served in a bowl
Creamy Lemon Orzo with Spinach & Snap Peas
30 mins
Chicken Paella recipe in a skillet for serving
Make Chicken Paella in Under an Hour
55 mins
a recipe photo of the Tomato Florentine Soup served in a bowl with a spoon
Tomato Florentine Soup
50 mins
a recipe photo of the Easy Tortellini Soup
Easy Tortellini Soup
20 mins
a recipe photo of the Spinach Puffs
Spinach Puffs
1 hrs 25 mins
Bowl of Copycat Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup
Copycat Olive Garden's Chicken & Gnocchi Soup
45 mins
Vegetarian Stuffed Cabbage
Vegetarian Stuffed Cabbage
2 hrs
a recipe photo of the Chicken Tikka Masala Soup served in two bowls and topped with chives
Chicken Tikka Masala Soup
55 mins
a recipe photo of the Spicy Chicken Egg Drop Soup
Spicy Chicken Egg Drop Soup
35 mins
a recipe photo of the Mushroom Risotto served in a bowl
Mushroom Risotto
45 mins
a recipe photo of the Copycat Panera's Broccoli-Cheddar Soup served in two bowls
Copycat Panera's Broccoli-Cheddar Soup
20 mins
a recipe photo of the Beet & Red Cabbage Borscht with Dill & Mint Yogurt Cream
Beet & Red Cabbage Borscht with Dill & Mint Yogurt Cream
1 hrs 5 mins
a recipe photo of the Creamy Cauliflower & Zucchini Soup served in a bowl with a spoon in it and a towel under it
Creamy Cauliflower & Zucchini Soup
1 hrs