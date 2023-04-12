Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Soup Recipes Warm Up With a Quick Lemony Chicken Soup Be the first to rate & review! This 20-minute dish provides 32g of protein and is just 261 calories per serving. To ensure this comforting soup's velvety texture, whisk a little of the hot broth into the eggs before adding them to the pot; it cooks them gently and prevents curdling. By Marianne Williams Marianne Williams Instagram Marianne Williams has been a test kitchen professional for Dotdash Meredith since 2016. Her recipes have been featured in many publications, including Food & Wine, Real Simple, Southern Living, Health, Rachael Ray and other print and digital brands. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 12, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kelsey Hansen Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil ¾ cup cubed carrots ½ cup chopped yellow onion 2 teaspoons minced fresh garlic ¾ teaspoon crushed red pepper 6 cups unsalted chicken stock ½ cup uncooked whole-wheat orzo 3 large eggs ¼ cup fresh lemon juice 3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken 3 cups chopped baby spinach 1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt ½ teaspoon black pepper 3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill Directions Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Add carrot and onion; cook, stirring often, until vegetables are softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add stock to Dutch oven; increase heat to high, and bring stock to a boil. Add orzo, and cook, uncovered, until orzo is al dente, about 6 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk together eggs and lemon juice in a medium bowl until frothy. Once orzo has cooked 6 minutes, carefully remove 1 cup boiling stock from Dutch oven. Gradually add hot stock to egg–lemon juice mixture, whisking constantly to temper the eggs, about 1 minute. Pour egg mixture back into Dutch oven, and stir to combine. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in chicken, spinach, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, until spinach wilts, about 1 minute. Divide soup among 6 bowls; sprinkle servings evenly with dill. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 261 Calories 8g Fat 16g Carbs 32g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 261 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 16g 6% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 3g Protein 32g 64% Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Sodium 641mg 28% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved