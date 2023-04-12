Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Sandwich Recipes Healthy Hot Sandwich Recipes French Onion Grilled Cheese Be the first to rate & review! One of our favorite comfort foods—French onion soup—meets crowd-pleasing grilled cheese in a sandwich with the flavors of both dishes, minus a lot of the traditional sodium and saturated fat. Caramelized onions are the star here: their pungent, concentrated flavor means that just a touch of Gruyere is more than enough to make this sandwich sing. The other key? Shaving the cheese with a Microplane, which allows the cheese to distribute its melty goodness evenly, and makes just a bit of cheese feel like a lot. By Kaylee Hammonds Published on April 12, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Elizabeth Laseter Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 8 (1 ounce) slices whole-wheat bread 1 cup caramelized onions 1 ½ ounces Gruyere, shaved with a Microplane, about 1 cup 1 teaspoon fresh thyme Directions Spray a skillet with nonstick spray. Place four slices of bread in pan over medium-low heat. Top each bread slice with 1/4 cup caramelized onions and 1/4 cup cheese. Sprinkle each sandwich with 1/4 tsp fresh thyme. Heat on medium-low until the bread is toasted, onions are heated through, and cheese begins to melt. Top with additional bread slice. Flip each sandwich over and heat until cheese is melted and bread is toasted. Serve immediately. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 260 Calories 7g Fat 38g Carbs 12g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 260 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 38g 14% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 9g Protein 12g 24% Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Sodium 399mg 17% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved