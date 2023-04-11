Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Beef Recipes Healthy Beef Main Dish Recipes Slow-Cooker Beef Curry Be the first to rate & review! Long, slow cooking periods mellow flavors while bold spices, in bold amounts, will hold their own over time. Thats just what happens here with big flavors from Thai curry paste and fish sauce finished with fresh touches of cilantro and lime juice that together, draw inspiration from Thai curry. Serve over a bed of brown rice or brown rice noodles to catch all the sauce. By Ann Taylor Pittman Published on April 11, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Victor Protasio Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 8 hrs 45 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon canola oil 2 pounds beef stew meat ½ cup unsalted beef stock ¼ cup Thai red curry paste 2 tablespoons fish sauce 1 tablespoon light brown sugar 1 (10-oz.) yellow onion, sliced (about 2 1/2 cups) ¾ cup well-shaken canned full-fat coconut milk 8 ounces haricots verts (French green beans), halved crosswise ½ cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves 9 ounces fresh spinach (about 9 cups) 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice Cilantro sprigs (optional) (Optional) Directions Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add oil; swirl to coat. Add beef, and cook in 2 batches, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides, about 6 minutes. Place browned beef in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Add stock to skillet, stirring and scraping to loosen browned bits from bottom of skillet; transfer mixture to slow cooker. Add curry paste, fish sauce, sugar and onion; stir to loosely combine. Cover, and cook on low until beef is very tender, about 8 hours. Add coconut milk and haricots verts to slow cooker. Increase heat to high; cook until haricots verts are tender, about 12 minutes. Turn off heat; add cilantro leaves, spinach and lime juice. Stir gently until spinach starts to wilt. Garnish with cilantro sprigs, if desired. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 248 Calories 12g Fat 11g Carbs 27g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 248 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 11g 4% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 5g Added Sugars 2g 4% Protein 27g 54% Total Fat 12g 15% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Sodium 621mg 27% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved