Spinach & Feta Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust

The simple, scalloped shell made from thinly sliced rounds of sweet potatoes make this version of a popular brunch (or supper) dish gluten-free. Choose potatoes with comparable diameters to create uniform slices for the easy-to-make crust. A mandoline makes slicing quick and precise, but a sharp chef's knife will work too. You can also slice the potatoes in the food processor by using the slicing blade.

By Rebecca Longshore
Published on April 11, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Slice of Spinach and Feta Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust on a white plate
Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez
Active Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray

  • 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/8-in.-thick slices

  • 1 teaspoon canola oil

  • ½ cup sliced onion

  • 1 (5 ounce) bag fresh baby spinach

  • ½ cup 1% low-fat milk

  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

  • 4 large eggs

  • 2 large egg whites

  • 1 ½ ounces feta cheese, crumbled (about 1/3 cup)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

  2. Coat a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray. Layer sweet potatoes in slightly overlapping concentric circles on bottom and upsides of plate, cutting slices in half to fit (rounded side up) around the sides. Coat potatoes with cooking spray. Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes or until potatoes are slightly tender. Place pan on a wire rack. Increase oven temperature to 375°F.

  3. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add oil and onion; saute 3 minutes. Add spinach; saute 3 minutes. remove from head; cool.

  4. Combine milk, salt, black pepper, crushed red pepper,eggs and egg whites in a medium bowl; stir with a whisk. Arrange spinach mixture in crust; pour egg mixture over spinach. Sprinkle with feta. Bake at 375°F for 35 minutes or until egg mixture is set. Let stand 5 minutes; cut into 8 wedges.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

203 Calories
9g Fat
18g Carbs
13g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 203
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 18g 7%
Dietary Fiber 3g 11%
Total Sugars 6g
Protein 13g 26%
Total Fat 9g 12%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Cholesterol 197mg 66%
Sodium 393mg 17%
Calcium 177mg 14%
Iron 3mg 17%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

