Loaded Smashed Radishes

These smashed radishes have all the toppings you would expect from a loaded potato, but lower-carb radishes are used as a base instead. Radishes get nice and creamy in the center when baked, and their peppery flavor mellows to let the classic flavors of bacon, Cheddar cheese and sour cream shine through.

Devon O'Brien Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Credit: Christine Ma

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 450°F.

  • Place radishes in a large pot; cover with water and bring to a boil. Cook, covered, until fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and transfer to a clean kitchen towel; pat dry with another towel and let cool for 5 minutes.

  • Drizzle 1 tablespoon oil on a large rimmed baking sheet; add the radishes. Coat the bottom of a sturdy glass with cooking spray; gently smash each radish to flatten. Drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

  • Roast the smashed radishes on the bottom rack, flipping once, until browned, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven and turn broiler to high. Sprinkle the radishes with Cheddar; broil on the top rack until the cheese melts and the radishes are slightly crispy, about 2 minutes. Serve the radishes topped with sour cream, bacon and scallions.

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 5g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 3g; fat 15g; saturated fat 4g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 21mg; vitamin a iu 190IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 18mg; vitamin d iu 4IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 34mg; vitamin k 10mg; sodium 343mg; calcium 95mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 17mg; phosphorus 98mg; potassium 331mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 7mcg.
