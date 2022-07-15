Shrimp & Okra Soup

The combination of veggies in this shrimp and okra soup work well together, and the soup served over rice makes for a filling and delicious dinner. For heat-seekers, add a dash of hot sauce before serving.

Liv Dansky Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell pepper and celery; cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, salt and cayenne; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add broth, tomatoes and bay leaf. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, undisturbed, until the vegetables are softened and the flavors meld, about 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add shrimp, okra, corn and green beans to the pot. Return to a simmer over low heat; cover and simmer, stirring once, until the shrimp turn pink and are cooked through and the vegetables are heated through, 8 to 10 minutes. Discard bay leaf. Stir in lemon juice.

  • Divide rice among 6 bowls. Top with soup and sprinkle with scallions. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 cups soup & 1/2 cup rice
Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 43g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 7g; fat 5g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 105mg; vitamin a iu 2032IU; vitamin b3 niacin 4mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 50mg; vitamin d iu 2IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 143mg; vitamin k 40mg; sodium 515mg; calcium 144mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 2mg; magnesium 62mg; phosphorus 284mg; potassium 624mg; zinc 2mg; niacin equivalents 6mg; selenium 29mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 02/23/2023