Honey-Paprika-Lime Dressing

This honey-paprika-lime dressing features smoked paprika, which pairs nicely with anything from fruit or grilled veggies to cheese. It has a good balance of tang and sweetness from the honey and lime.

Adam Dolge Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Credit: Sonia Bozzo

5 mins
5 mins
6

  • Whisk lime zest, lime juice, honey, mustard, paprika, salt and pepper together in a medium bowl until well combined. Slowly whisk in oil until emulsified.

To make ahead

Refrigerate in an airtight container or jar for up to 5 days.

about 1 1/2 Tbsp.
120 calories; carbohydrates 4g; sugars 3g; added sugar 3g; fat 12g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 9g; poly fat 1g; vitamin a iu 138IU; vitamin c 3mg; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 1mg; sodium 128mg; calcium 2mg; magnesium 1mg; phosphorus 1mg; potassium 12mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g.
