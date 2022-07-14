Bhel Puri

A favorite Indian snack food, bhel puri is a crunchy savory treat that can be customized to your tastes or what you have on hand, but always contains some of the same elements: puffed rice, a couple of different chutneys and a combination of fresh chopped vegetables, which usually includes onion and tomatoes, often cubed potatoes and sometimes even cucumber or mango. Keep the wet and dry ingredients separate until just before serving, then stir them together when you're ready to party.

Kristen Hartke Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

  • Toss puffed rice, chickpeas, peanuts, sev and garam masala in a large bowl.

  • Mix onion, tomato and jalapeño (or serrano) in a small bowl.

  • Add the onion mixture to the puffed rice mixture. Drizzle with tamarind (or mango) chutney and coriander chutney and sprinkle with 1/4 cup cilantro and lemon juice; toss to mix. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup cilantro. Garnish with more sev, if desired.  Serve immediately.

To make ahead

Store cereal mixture (Step 1) airtight at room temperature for up to 8 hours. Refrigerate onion mixture (Step 2) for up to 8 hours.

Tip

Sev is a thin crunchy noodle made from chickpea flour. If you can't find it, then crushed papad or papadam, or even rice crackers, will add the perfect crunch.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
generous 1 cup
Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 25g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 6g; added sugar 2g; fat 9g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; vitamin a iu 302IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 12mg; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 18mg; vitamin k 5mg; sodium 273mg; calcium 29mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 25mg; phosphorus 53mg; potassium 175mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 3mg; selenium 1mcg.
