Soft Pretzel Bites with Popping Pepper Butter 

To prepare pretzel bites: Stir lukewarm water and yeast together in the bowl of a stand mixer fixed with the dough hook. Let stand until bubbles begin to appear on the surface of the water, 1 to 2 minutes. With the mixer set on low, stir in malt syrup, 1 tablespoon melted butter and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add all-purpose flour and whole-wheat flour, 1 cup at a time, gradually increasing the speed to medium, until enough flour is incorporated so that the dough is pliable but not sticky. Knead until the dough comes together in a smooth ball and springs back lightly when touched, about 5 minutes. Coat a large bowl with cooking spray. Add the dough, cover with plastic wrap and let rest in a warm, draft-free spot until doubled in size, 30 to 35 minutes.