Magic Mint Lemonade
What could be more magical than a color-changing beverage? The naturally deep blue tint of butterfly pea flower tea has a chemical reaction to acidic liquids, creating a beautiful ombre purple effect. The tea can be made ahead of time then mixed with the lemonade on the spot, guaranteed to garner plenty of oohs and aahs—and an extra squeeze of fresh lemon juice on top adds an extra punch to the pH level for even more intensity!
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate tea (Step 1) airtight for up to 3 days.
To make this into a cocktail
Stir 1 ounce gin (or vodka) and 1/2 ounce Cointreau (or Grand Marnier) into the lemonade in each glass, then top with the butterfly pea flower tea and garnish as above.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2/3 cup
Per Serving:
28 calories; carbohydrates 7g; sugars 7g; added sugar 7g; vitamin a iu 26IU; vitamin c 2mg; folate 1mg; sodium 13mg; calcium 7mg; magnesium 11mg; phosphorus 6mg; potassium 6mg.