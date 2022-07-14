Magic Mint Lemonade

What could be more magical than a color-changing beverage? The naturally deep blue tint of butterfly pea flower tea has a chemical reaction to acidic liquids, creating a beautiful ombre purple effect. The tea can be made ahead of time then mixed with the lemonade on the spot, guaranteed to garner plenty of oohs and aahs—and an extra squeeze of fresh lemon juice on top adds an extra punch to the pH level for even more intensity!

Kristen Hartke Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Credit: Tara Donne

20 mins
1 hr 20 mins
6

  • Place tea leaves in a heatproof container and pour boiling water over them. Allow to steep for 10 minutes, then strain. Cool to room temperature. Stir in agave and mint leaves to taste. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

  • Fill tall glasses with ice and fill halfway with lemonade. Gently pour the butterfly pea flower tea over the top of the lemonade and stir to initiate the color change. Garnish with mint leaves and lemon wedges, if desired.

To make ahead

Refrigerate tea (Step 1) airtight for up to 3 days.

To make this into a cocktail

Stir 1 ounce gin (or vodka) and 1/2 ounce Cointreau (or Grand Marnier) into the lemonade in each glass, then top with the butterfly pea flower tea and garnish as above.

2/3 cup
28 calories; carbohydrates 7g; sugars 7g; added sugar 7g; vitamin a iu 26IU; vitamin c 2mg; folate 1mg; sodium 13mg; calcium 7mg; magnesium 11mg; phosphorus 6mg; potassium 6mg.
