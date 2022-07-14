Smoky Guacamole Cups with Bacon

Guacamole gets a smoky kick thanks to chipotle powder and smoked paprika before being tucked into handheld cups and topped with bacon, corn and spicy pickled jalapeños. We like using Tostitos Scoops for their raised edges, but any tortilla chip will work as well.

Kristen Hartke Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Credit: Tara Donne

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut each avocado in half, remove the pit and scoop out the flesh into a large bowl. Squeeze lime half into the bowl. Add chipotle powder, smoked paprika and salt; mash until slightly chunky.

  • Fill each tortilla cup with the guacamole. Garnish with bacon, corn and jalapeños.

Serving Size:
5 guacamole cups
Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 1g; fat 11g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 2mg; vitamin a iu 119IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 6mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 43mg; vitamin k 11mg; sodium 181mg; calcium 15mg; magnesium 23mg; phosphorus 64mg; potassium 271mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 2mcg.
