Peach-Ricotta Pound Cake

Beat sugar and butter in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or in a large bowl using an electric mixer on medium-high speed until creamy, about 5 minutes. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until incorporated, scraping down the sides of the bowl between each addition. Add ricotta, orange zest, 2 tablespoons orange juice and vanilla (or almond extract); beat on medium-low speed just until combined, about 1 minute. Add whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, ginger and cinnamon; beat on low speed until almost combined, about 1 minute. Fold peaches into the batter. Spoon the batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly.