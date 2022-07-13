Peach-Ricotta Pound Cake

This peach-ricotta pound cake is fruity and delicious. The ricotta cheese helps keep it moist, and the peaches add fresh summer flavor. Using vanilla extract lets the spices shine through, while almond extract provides a stronger flavor that pairs well with the peaches.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Gallery

Credit: Sonia Bozzo

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray and line the bottom and 2 long sides with parchment paper, leaving 2 inches overhanging on each side.

    Advertisement

  • Beat sugar and butter in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or in a large bowl using an electric mixer on medium-high speed until creamy, about 5 minutes. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until incorporated, scraping down the sides of the bowl between each addition. Add ricotta, orange zest, 2 tablespoons orange juice and vanilla (or almond extract); beat on medium-low speed just until combined, about 1 minute. Add whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, ginger and cinnamon; beat on low speed until almost combined, about 1 minute. Fold peaches into the batter. Spoon the batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly.

  • Bake until starting to brown around the edges and a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Run a knife around the edges to loosen, then invert the cake onto the rack. Carefully turn it right-side up. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Whisk confectioners' sugar and the remaining 1 teaspoon orange juice in a small bowl until smooth. Spoon the glaze onto the cake and immediately sprinkle with almonds.

To make ahead

Wrap airtight and store at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Equipment

9-by-5-inch loaf pan; parchment paper

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 36g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 21g; added sugar 17g; fat 11g; saturated fat 6g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 80mg; vitamin a iu 485IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 5mg; vitamin d iu 13IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 43mg; vitamin k 2mg; sodium 158mg; calcium 193mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 59mg; phosphorus 115mg; potassium 162mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 3mg; selenium 17mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/22/2022