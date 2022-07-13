Steamed Acorn Squash
Steamed acorn squash dressed simply with butter, salt and pepper can accompany just about anything. Steaming squash is easy, and it keeps the squash tender and preserves its natural sweetness.
EatingWell.com, July 2022
Gallery
Credit: Victor Protasio
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 squash half
Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 5g; fat 6g; saturated fat 4g; mono fat 2g; cholesterol 15mg; vitamin a iu 969IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 24mg; folate 37mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 298mg; calcium 74mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 69mg; phosphorus 80mg; potassium 752mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 1mcg.