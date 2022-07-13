Steamed Acorn Squash

Steamed acorn squash dressed simply with butter, salt and pepper can accompany just about anything. Steaming squash is easy, and it keeps the squash tender and preserves its natural sweetness.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Credit: Victor Protasio

5 mins
30 mins
2

  • Pour water into a large pot or Dutch oven; place a steamer basket inside the pot and bring to a boil over high heat.

  • Meanwhile, slice squash in half lengthwise, twisting the squash to open. Use a large spoon to remove and discard the seeds and stringy membranes.

  • Place the squash halves, skin-side up, in the steamer basket; cover and steam until fork-tender, about 20 minutes. Remove the squash halves from the steamer and invert onto 2 plates. Brush the squash flesh with butter and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

1 squash half
138 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 5g; fat 6g; saturated fat 4g; mono fat 2g; cholesterol 15mg; vitamin a iu 969IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 24mg; folate 37mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 298mg; calcium 74mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 69mg; phosphorus 80mg; potassium 752mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 1mcg.
