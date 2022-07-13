Lemony Pasta Salad

This bright, lemony pasta salad is quick to make and perfect for summer. The tomatoes, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes and red peppers add a variety of textures and flavors. This easy salad holds up well in the fridge, making it a go-to for your next picnic or potluck.

Amanda Stanfield Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Credit: Victor Protasio

20 mins
1 hr 40 mins
6

  • Put a large pot of water on to boil. Combine shallots, thyme, mustard, honey, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a large bowl; stir to mix well. Gradually add grapeseed oil and reserved 1/4 cup oil from sun-dried tomatoes, whisking constantly, until combined and emulsified.

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and immediately transfer the pasta to the bowl with the dressing; toss to fully coat. Add bell pepper and sun-dried tomatoes; stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour and up to 12 hours.

  • Add grape tomatoes and arugula to the pasta mixture and toss to evenly coat. Garnish with additional lemon zest and crushed red pepper, if desired.

Prepare through Step 2; cover and refrigerate for up to 12 hours.

2 cups
494 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 67g; dietary fiber 9g; sugars 9g; added sugar 3g; fat 22g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 10g; poly fat 8g; vitamin a iu 1361IU; vitamin b3 niacin 8mg; vitamin c 50mg; vitamin e iu 7IU; folate 85mg; vitamin k 15mg; sodium 387mg; calcium 56mg; iron 4mg; magnesium 120mg; phosphorus 304mg; potassium 726mg; zinc 3mg; omega 6 fatty acid 8g; niacin equivalents 8mg; selenium 59mcg.
