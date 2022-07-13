Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms
These vegan stuffed mushrooms are flavor-packed. Vegan cream cheese holds together the filling, which features hints of tomato and fresh sage. Walnuts add texture and a light, nutty flavor.
EatingWell.com, July 2022
Gallery
Credit: Victor Protasio
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 stuffed mushrooms
Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 8g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 2g; fat 11g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 3g; vitamin a iu 206IU; vitamin b1 thiamin 3mg; vitamin b3 niacin 16mg; vitamin b12 6mcg; vitamin c 7mg; vitamin d iu 2IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 23mg; vitamin k 31mg; sodium 147mg; calcium 40mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 16mg; phosphorus 89mg; potassium 428mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 17mg; selenium 20mcg.