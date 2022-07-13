Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms

These vegan stuffed mushrooms are flavor-packed. Vegan cream cheese holds together the filling, which features hints of tomato and fresh sage. Walnuts add texture and a light, nutty flavor.

EatingWell.com, July 2022

Credit: Victor Protasio

active:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Clean mushrooms with a clean kitchen towel. Remove stems and roughly chop; transfer to a medium bowl. Add 1 tablespoon oil: toss to combine. Set aside. Using a spoon, scrape and discard gills from the mushroom caps. Arrange the caps, stem-side up, in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chopped mushroom stems; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 2 minutes. Add sun-dried tomatoes, shallot, garlic, sage and salt; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in cream cheese, walnuts, parsley, yeast and panko, stirring until well incorporated.

  • Stuff each mushroom cap with about 1 heaping tablespoon of cream cheese mixture, mounding slightly (you should use all the filling); bake until the tops are browned and the mushrooms are tender, about 25 minutes.

2 stuffed mushrooms
