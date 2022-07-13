Mushroom Ravioli
This mushroom ravioli builds on plenty of rich flavors from mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and a brothy sauce that coats everything. Garlic and shallot complement the mushrooms well, while spinach adds color and a fresh flavor.
EatingWell.com, July 2022
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 42g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 5g; fat 18g; saturated fat 7g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 55mg; vitamin a iu 3005IU; vitamin b3 niacin 3mg; vitamin c 21mg; vitamin d iu 2IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 24mg; vitamin k 201mg; sodium 472mg; calcium 244mg; iron 4mg; magnesium 42mg; phosphorus 99mg; potassium 471mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 4mg; selenium 15mcg.