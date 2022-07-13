Mushroom Ravioli

This mushroom ravioli builds on plenty of rich flavors from mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and a brothy sauce that coats everything. Garlic and shallot complement the mushrooms well, while spinach adds color and a fresh flavor.

Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Credit: William Dickey

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Cook ravioli according to package directions, omitting salt. Drain and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add half of the mushrooms; cook, undisturbed, until slightly browned on one side, about 2 minutes. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until well browned throughout, about 2 minutes. Move the mushrooms to one side of the pan and add the remaining mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, until browned throughout, about 3 minutes.

  • Add sun-dried tomatoes, shallot and garlic to the pan; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in spinach; cook until it starts to wilt, about 2 minutes. Add broth and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat; simmer, stirring occasionally, until the broth is slightly reduced, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in sage, parsley, and butter. Add the ravioli and toss to combine. Garnish with additional parsley and serve with Parmesan, if desired.

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 42g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 5g; fat 18g; saturated fat 7g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 55mg; vitamin a iu 3005IU; vitamin b3 niacin 3mg; vitamin c 21mg; vitamin d iu 2IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 24mg; vitamin k 201mg; sodium 472mg; calcium 244mg; iron 4mg; magnesium 42mg; phosphorus 99mg; potassium 471mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 4mg; selenium 15mcg.
