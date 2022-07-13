Sausage-Stuffed Mushrooms

These sausage-stuffed mushrooms are a fun and easy party food. You can stuff them a day ahead and bake them when you're ready.

Adam Dolge Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Clean mushrooms with a clean kitchen towel. Remove stems; chop the stems and place in a medium bowl. Add 1 tablespoon oil and toss to coat; set aside. Using a spoon, scrape and discard the gills from the mushroom caps. Arrange the caps, stem-side up, in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage and cook, breaking it up with the back of a spoon, until browned, crumbly and no longer pink, about 4 minutes. Stir in the reserved chopped mushroom stems, scallions, garlic and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are softened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and immediately add cream cheese; stir until well combined. Stir in breadcrumbs, parsley and Parmesan.

  • Spoon about 2 tablespoons sausage mixture into each mushroom cap, mounding slightly (you should use all the sausage mixture).

  • Bake until the filling is well browned and the mushrooms are very tender, about 30 minutes. Garnish with additional parsley, if desired.

To make ahead

Prepare through Step 2. Refrigerate sausage filling and mushrooms separately in airtight containers for up to 3 days. Let the sausage stand at room temperature for 20 minutes before proceeding with Step 3. (Alternatively, prepare through Step 3. Refrigerate uncooked stuffed mushrooms, loosely covered, for up to 24 hours before baking.)

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 stuffed mushrooms
Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 8g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 2g; fat 11g; saturated fat 5g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 24mg; vitamin a iu 388IU; vitamin b3 niacin 3mg; vitamin c 4mg; vitamin d iu 2IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 21mg; vitamin k 39mg; sodium 235mg; calcium 66mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 12mg; phosphorus 129mg; potassium 337mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 4mg; selenium 19mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/21/2022