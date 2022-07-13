Sausage-Stuffed Mushrooms
These sausage-stuffed mushrooms are a fun and easy party food. You can stuff them a day ahead and bake them when you're ready.
EatingWell.com, July 2022
Gallery
Credit: Victor Protasio
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Prepare through Step 2. Refrigerate sausage filling and mushrooms separately in airtight containers for up to 3 days. Let the sausage stand at room temperature for 20 minutes before proceeding with Step 3. (Alternatively, prepare through Step 3. Refrigerate uncooked stuffed mushrooms, loosely covered, for up to 24 hours before baking.)
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 stuffed mushrooms
Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 8g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 2g; fat 11g; saturated fat 5g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 24mg; vitamin a iu 388IU; vitamin b3 niacin 3mg; vitamin c 4mg; vitamin d iu 2IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 21mg; vitamin k 39mg; sodium 235mg; calcium 66mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 12mg; phosphorus 129mg; potassium 337mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 4mg; selenium 19mcg.