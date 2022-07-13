Honey-Balsamic Dressing

This sweet and tangy honey-balsamic dressing is perfect tossed with fresh greens. Try it in a salad that includes fresh or dried fruit or salty nuts or feta cheese for contrast.

Carolyn Malcoun Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Credit: Crystal Hughes

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
13

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine oil, vinegar, shallot, honey, salt and pepper in a jar with a tight-fitting lid; cover and shake until well blended.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
128 calories; carbohydrates 3g; sugars 3g; added sugar 1g; fat 13g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 10g; poly fat 1g; vitamin e iu 2IU; sodium 91mg; calcium 3mg; magnesium 1mg; phosphorus 2mg; potassium 12mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g.
