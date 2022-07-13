Grapefruit-Honey Dressing

This grapefruit-honey dressing has sweet and sour notes with plenty of citrus flavors. It pairs well with any green, but tender, mild greens like butterhead lettuce really help the flavors shine.

Carolyn Malcoun Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
13

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine oil, vinegar, grapefruit juice, shallot, honey, salt and pepper in a jar with a tight-fitting lid; cover and shake until well blended.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 5 tsp.
Per Serving:
123 calories; carbohydrates 2g; sugars 1g; added sugar 1g; fat 13g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 10g; poly fat 1g; vitamin a iu 16IU; vitamin c 1mg; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 1mg; sodium 90mg; calcium 1mg; magnesium 1mg; phosphorus 1mg; potassium 10mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g.
