Cabbage Salad with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

This crisp cabbage salad with lemon-garlic vinaigrette feels like a lightened-up version of coleslaw with a tangy lemon dressing and a light mix of fresh herbs.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Gallery

Credit: Sonia Bozzo

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk vinaigrette, chives, parsley, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add cabbage and toss to coat. Let stand for 10 minutes. Toss again; serve immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 1 hour.

    Advertisement

To make ahead

Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 hour.

Associated Recipe

Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 3g; fat 10g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 1g; vitamin a iu 263IU; vitamin c 38mg; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 44mg; vitamin k 95mg; sodium 339mg; calcium 42mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 13mg; phosphorus 27mg; potassium 177mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/13/2022