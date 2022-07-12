Lemon-Raspberry Dump Cake

This super-easy and fun lemon-raspberry dump cake tastes like a cobbler, but with cake instead of a biscuit topping. Raspberries and lemon work well together, but any berry would work well here.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Credit: Sonia Bozzo

active:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Combine raspberries and jam in the prepared dish; spread in an even layer.

  • Whisk cake mix, milk, oil, butter, lemon zest, lemon juice and eggs in a medium bowl until well blended. Pour the batter over the berry mixture and spread evenly.

  • Bake until golden on top and firm to the touch, 30 to 40 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes. If desired, top with whipped cream or confectioners' sugar.

Serving Size:
1 piece
Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 41g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 24g; added sugar 20g; fat 10g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 42mg; vitamin a iu 194IU; vitamin c 11mg; vitamin d iu 12IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 12mg; vitamin k 6mg; sodium 223mg; calcium 29mg; iron 4mg; magnesium 9mg; phosphorus 37mg; potassium 80mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 3mcg.
