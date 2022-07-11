Crispy Smashed Loaded Potatoes

These crispy smashed loaded potatoes have all the features of your favorite baked potatoes but with an extra-crispy texture. Serve this easy appetizer at your next potluck or game-day gathering.

Ali Ramee Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 450°F.

    Advertisement

  • Combine water and salt in a large pot; bring to a boil over high heat. Add potatoes; return to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-high and simmer until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain well and pat the potatoes dry using a clean kitchen towel or paper towels; transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet.

  • Drizzle oil over the potatoes; sprinkle with garlic salt and pepper and toss to coat. Spread the potatoes evenly on the pan. Using a sturdy glass jar or mug, gently push down on each potato to smash it to 1/2-inch thickness, keeping the potato intact.

  • Roast the potatoes on the lower rack until golden and crispy, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven. Turn broiler to high.

  • Top the potatoes evenly with cheese and bacon; broil on the upper rack (about 6 inches from heat) until the cheese is melted, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a platter; dollop with sour cream and sprinkle with chives. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 potatoes
Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 2g; fat 10g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 15mg; vitamin a iu 170IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 10mg; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 21mg; vitamin k 5mg; sodium 375mg; calcium 81mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 25mg; phosphorus 70mg; potassium 541mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 1mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/12/2022