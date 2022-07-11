Broccoli Salad with Ranch Dressing

This broccoli salad with ranch dressing has plenty of contrast from the sweet golden raisins with hits of salty bacon. The broccoli is fresh and crisp and it's all tied together with your favorite store-bought (or homemade!) ranch dressing.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
5

  • Combine broccoli, bacon, red onion, almonds and raisins in a large bowl. Drizzle with ranch dressing, tossing to coat.

To make ahead

Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

1 cup
197 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 6g; added sugar 1g; fat 15g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 7g; cholesterol 10mg; vitamin a iu 567IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 79mg; vitamin d iu 2IU; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 60mg; vitamin k 122mg; sodium 312mg; calcium 64mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 35mg; phosphorus 151mg; potassium 397mg; zinc 1mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 6g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 6mcg.
