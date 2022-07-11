Creamy Blue Cheese Skillet Chicken
This creamy blue cheese skillet chicken is flavor-packed. The crispy chicken is complemented by tender-crisp green beans and a creamy sauce featuring earthy mushrooms and blue cheese.
EatingWell.com, July 2022
Credit: Will Dickey
Serving Size:1 chicken thigh, 1/3 cup green beans & about 2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
442 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 5g; fat 34g; saturated fat 19g; mono fat 9g; poly fat 2g; trans fatty acid 1g; cholesterol 172mg; vitamin a iu 1492IU; vitamin b3 niacin 8mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 7mg; vitamin d iu 40IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 39mg; vitamin k 32mg; sodium 643mg; calcium 176mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 46mg; phosphorus 298mg; potassium 661mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 13mg; selenium 38mcg.