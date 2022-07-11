Creamy Blue Cheese Skillet Chicken

This creamy blue cheese skillet chicken is flavor-packed. The crispy chicken is complemented by tender-crisp green beans and a creamy sauce featuring earthy mushrooms and blue cheese.

Ali Ramee Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Gallery

Credit: Will Dickey

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Place the chicken, skin-side down, in a large ovenproof skillet and place over medium-high heat. Cook, undisturbed, until the skin is crispy, browned and lifts easily from the pan, 10 to 12 minutes. Flip and cook until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate. Do not wipe out the pan.

    Advertisement

  • Add green beans to the pan; cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly charred but still crisp, about 3 minutes. Transfer the beans to the plate with the chicken. Add oil to the pan; heat over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, thyme and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are tender and lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Add cream and blue cheese; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; add the green beans and nestle them in an even layer in the sauce. Place the chicken on top of the beans.

  • Transfer the pan to the oven; bake until the beans are tender and the chicken is cooked through (a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of chicken will register 165°F), about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 chicken thigh, 1/3 cup green beans & about 2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
442 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 5g; fat 34g; saturated fat 19g; mono fat 9g; poly fat 2g; trans fatty acid 1g; cholesterol 172mg; vitamin a iu 1492IU; vitamin b3 niacin 8mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 7mg; vitamin d iu 40IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 39mg; vitamin k 32mg; sodium 643mg; calcium 176mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 46mg; phosphorus 298mg; potassium 661mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 13mg; selenium 38mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/12/2022