Ground Chicken Chili

This ground chicken chili fills you up without weighing you down, thanks to lean chicken, fiber-rich beans and plenty of veggies. You can make it on your stovetop, or use the slow-cooker variation if you need some extra time between assembly and mealtime.

Liv Dansky Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell pepper and garlic; cook, stirring often, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add ground chicken; cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken crumbles and is no longer pink and the liquid has evaporated, about 8 minutes. Stir in tomato paste, chili powder, oregano, coriander, salt and pepper; cook, stirring constantly, until the tomato paste caramelizes and the spices are fragrant, about 1 minute.

    Advertisement

  • Add beans, tomatoes and broth. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened and the flavors meld, about 20 minutes.

  • Divide the chili among 6 bowls. Top each with 2 tablespoons each cheese, yogurt and scallions. Serve with lime wedges, if desired.

Variation

Slow-Cooker Ground Chicken Chili: Prepare through Step 1 (above). Stir in broth and scrape brown bits from bottom of Dutch oven. Transfer the mixture to a 6-quart slow cooker. Stir in beans and tomatoes. Cover and cook until the flavors meld, about 6 hours on Low. Proceed with Step 3 (above).

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/2 cups chili, 1 Tbsp scallions, 1 Tbsp yogurt and 2 Tbsp cheese
Per Serving:
401 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 33g; dietary fiber 8g; sugars 9g; fat 18g; saturated fat 6g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 83mg; vitamin a iu 709IU; vitamin b1 thiamin 1mg; vitamin b3 niacin 5mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 59mg; vitamin d iu 3IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 30mg; vitamin k 30mg; sodium 434mg; calcium 234mg; iron 4mg; magnesium 95mg; phosphorus 372mg; potassium 1100mg; zinc 4mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 8mg; selenium 16mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/12/2022