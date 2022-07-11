Honey-Garlic Chicken Skewers

These lightly sweet and savory honey-garlic chicken skewers are a real crowd pleaser. The sweet marinade gets nice and sticky with a little char from the grill. Serve these as a quick weeknight dinner or double the recipe for a weekend barbecue.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Gallery

Credit: Crystal Hughues

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk tamari (or soy sauce), honey, ketchup (or hoisin), sesame oil, ginger and garlic in a medium bowl. Transfer half of the mixture (about 1/4 cup) to a small saucepan. Add chicken to the remaining mixture in the bowl and toss to coat. Let the chicken marinate for 10 minutes, stirring once or twice.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, bring the marinade in the saucepan to a boil over medium-high heat. Whisk water and cornstarch together in a small bowl; whisk into the sauce. Cook, whisking constantly, until the sauce is bubbling and thickened, about 1 minute. Remove from heat; cover and set aside.

  • Preheat grill to medium-high (or heat a grill pan over medium-high heat). Oil the grill rack by holding an oil-dipped paper towel with tongs (or oil the pan). Thread the chicken onto 4 (10-inch) metal skewers. (Discard any remaining marinade.)

  • Grill the chicken, turning occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165°F, about 10 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a platter and brush with the reserved sauce. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and scallions.

Equipment:

4 (10-inch) metal skewers

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 skewer
Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 20g; carbohydrates 7g; sugars 6g; added sugar 5g; fat 9g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 104mg; vitamin a iu 72IU; vitamin b3 niacin 5mg; vitamin c 1mg; vitamin d iu 6IU; folate 8mg; vitamin k 11mg; sodium 402mg; calcium 20mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 23mg; phosphorus 189mg; potassium 240mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 9mg; selenium 22mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/12/2022