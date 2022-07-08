Oatmeal Waffles
These oatmeal waffles have a hint of cinnamon and a nice crispy outer layer. Brown sugar in the batter helps to mimic the flavors of a classic bowl of oatmeal.
EatingWell.com, July 2022
Gallery
Credit: Jen Causey
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 waffle & 1/4 cup berries
Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 39g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 9g; added sugar 5g; fat 11g; saturated fat 6g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 69mg; vitamin a iu 383IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 6mg; vitamin d iu 10IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 80mg; vitamin k 8mg; sodium 258mg; calcium 70mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 23mg; phosphorus 109mg; potassium 159mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 3mg; selenium 12mcg.