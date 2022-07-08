Oatmeal Waffles

These oatmeal waffles have a hint of cinnamon and a nice crispy outer layer. Brown sugar in the batter helps to mimic the flavors of a classic bowl of oatmeal.

Amanda Stanfield Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat waffle iron to medium-high. Process oats in a blender to a fine powder, about 20 seconds. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt; whisk until well combined. Add oat milk (or other milk), butter, brown sugar, vanilla and eggs; whisk until just combined (some lumps may remain).

    Advertisement

  • Coat the waffle iron with cooking spray. Spoon on 1/2 cup batter, spreading it to reach the edges; cook until cooked through and golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Repeat with the remaining batter.

  • Top the waffles evenly with berries; serve with maple syrup or yogurt, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 waffle & 1/4 cup berries
Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 39g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 9g; added sugar 5g; fat 11g; saturated fat 6g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 69mg; vitamin a iu 383IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 6mg; vitamin d iu 10IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 80mg; vitamin k 8mg; sodium 258mg; calcium 70mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 23mg; phosphorus 109mg; potassium 159mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 3mg; selenium 12mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/09/2022