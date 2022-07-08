Gluten-Free Almond-Flour Banana Pancakes
These gluten-free almond-flour banana pancakes have a lovely nutty flavor that complements the sweet bananas. Vanilla and nutmeg tie everything together.
EatingWell.com, July 2022
448 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 38g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 23g; added sugar 9g; fat 30g; saturated fat 4g; mono fat 17g; poly fat 7g; cholesterol 101mg; vitamin a iu 280IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 8mg; vitamin d iu 21IU; vitamin e iu 19IU; folate 30mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 183mg; calcium 140mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 2mg; magnesium 148mg; phosphorus 71mg; potassium 661mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 9mcg.