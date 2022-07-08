Gluten-Free Almond-Flour Banana Pancakes

These gluten-free almond-flour banana pancakes have a lovely nutty flavor that complements the sweet bananas. Vanilla and nutmeg tie everything together.

Liv Dansky Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Credit: Will Dickey

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

  • Place 2 bananas in a large bowl; mash with a fork until smooth. Add almond flour; stir until combined. Add eggs, honey, vanilla, salt and nutmeg; stir until combined.

  • Grease a large nonstick skillet with 1 1/2 teaspoons butter; heat over medium-low heat until the butter melts. Spoon batter (a heaping 1/4 cup per pancake) into the pan to make 4 pancakes. Cook until the bottoms are golden brown and the edges begin to set, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook until golden brown on the bottoms, about 2 minutes. Repeat with the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons butter and the remaining batter.

  • Thinly slice the remaining 1 banana. Top the pancakes with banana slices and drizzle with maple syrup, if desired.

Serving Size:
about 2 pancakes
Per Serving:
448 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 38g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 23g; added sugar 9g; fat 30g; saturated fat 4g; mono fat 17g; poly fat 7g; cholesterol 101mg; vitamin a iu 280IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 8mg; vitamin d iu 21IU; vitamin e iu 19IU; folate 30mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 183mg; calcium 140mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 2mg; magnesium 148mg; phosphorus 71mg; potassium 661mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 9mcg.
