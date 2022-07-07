Striped Bass Livornese

Jeff Nathan, culinary consultant for Russo's Hospitality Group, shared this recipe from Vetro in Queens, New York. He likes using multicolored cherry tomatoes, but you can use whatever's ripe in your garden or those that look best at the market. Serve with crusty bread to sop up every last bit of the tasty sauce.

Jeff Nathan Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Credit: Brie Passano

30 mins
30 mins
6

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Meanwhile, season fish with salt and pepper. Dredge in flour. Once the oil is hot, add half the fish to the pan, skinned-side up. Cook until the fish is golden brown and flakes easily with a fork, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and keep warm. Add 2 tablespoons oil to the pan and repeat with the remaining fish.

  • Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the pan and reduce heat to very low. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until light golden and fragrant, 1 to 3 minutes. Add shallots, oregano and crushed red pepper. Increase heat to medium and cook, stirring, until the shallots are translucent, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Add tomatoes, capers (or caper berries), wine and lemon juice. Increase heat to medium-high and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly reduced and the tomatoes have broken down, about 5 minutes. 

  • Reduce heat to very low and swirl in butter until the sauce is emulsified and creamy. (Do not boil, or the emulsified sauce will break.) Stir in parsley. 

  • Serve the fish with the sauce.

5 oz. fish & 1/3 cup sauce
370 calories; protein 28g; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 3g; fat 21g; saturated fat 6g; mono fat 12g; poly fat 3g; cholesterol 136mg; vitamin a iu 882IU; vitamin b3 niacin 4mg; vitamin b12 6mcg; vitamin c 15mg; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 38mg; vitamin k 30mg; sodium 327mg; calcium 56mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 2mg; magnesium 78mg; phosphorus 336mg; potassium 604mg; zinc 1mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 9mg; selenium 57mcg.
