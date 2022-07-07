Pine Drink

At Tacoway Beach, a taco stand inside the Rockaway Beach Surf Club at New York's Rockaway Beach, this refreshing drink is served alongside some of the best fish tacos around. We love how it gets its vibrant flavor from pineapple trimmings before you toss them in the compost. (No need to peel the ginger, either.) Piloncillo is the traditional Mexican cone-shaped unrefined cane sugar; aka panela, it can be found in most Latin or Mexican markets or online.

Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
10 mins
4 hrs 10 mins
6

  • Remove top (including leaves), bottom and skin of pineapple. Place the pineapple trimmings and ginger in a large pot. (Reserve the pineapple flesh for another use.) Add water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook, covered, for 3 hours.

  • Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a heatproof pitcher or large bowl (discard the solids). Let cool completely, about 1 hour. Add piloncillo (or brown sugar) and lime juice; stir until the sugar is dissolved. Serve over ice in tall glasses.

8 oz.
64 calories; carbohydrates 17g; sugars 16g; added sugar 16g; fat 32g; vitamin a iu 6IU; vitamin c 4mg; folate 2mg; sodium 30mg; calcium 11mg; magnesium 5mg; phosphorus 2mg; potassium 21mg.
