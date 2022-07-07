Pine Drink

At Tacoway Beach, a taco stand inside the Rockaway Beach Surf Club at New York's Rockaway Beach, this refreshing drink is served alongside some of the best fish tacos around. We love how it gets its vibrant flavor from pineapple trimmings before you toss them in the compost. (No need to peel the ginger, either.) Piloncillo is the traditional Mexican cone-shaped unrefined cane sugar; aka panela, it can be found in most Latin or Mexican markets or online.