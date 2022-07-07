Pine Drink
At Tacoway Beach, a taco stand inside the Rockaway Beach Surf Club at New York's Rockaway Beach, this refreshing drink is served alongside some of the best fish tacos around. We love how it gets its vibrant flavor from pineapple trimmings before you toss them in the compost. (No need to peel the ginger, either.) Piloncillo is the traditional Mexican cone-shaped unrefined cane sugar; aka panela, it can be found in most Latin or Mexican markets or online.
EatingWell.com, July 2022
Gallery
Credit: Brie Passano
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:8 oz.
Per Serving:
64 calories; carbohydrates 17g; sugars 16g; added sugar 16g; fat 32g; vitamin a iu 6IU; vitamin c 4mg; folate 2mg; sodium 30mg; calcium 11mg; magnesium 5mg; phosphorus 2mg; potassium 21mg.