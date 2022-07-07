Chocolate-Coconut Breakfast Banana Split

Eating dessert for breakfast has never been easier, thanks to this twist on a classic banana split. We swap in strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) for ice cream, but you'll still get the same ice-cream-scoop look because the yogurt's thicker consistency helps it hold its shape well. Plus, strained yogurt has more protein for staying power. Pineapple and coconut give this banana split tropical vibes.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk almond butter, cacao powder, water and 1 tablespoon maple syrup in a small bowl until smooth. 

  • Whisk cream and the remaining 1 tablespoon maple syrup in a small bowl until soft peaks form. 

  • Arrange 2 banana halves on each of 4 plates. Use an ice-cream scoop to divide coconut and chocolate yogurts among the bananas. Drizzle the almond sauce over the yogurt. Divide pineapple, granola, chocolate chips and coconut among the banana splits. Top with the whipped cream.

Tip

To make your own chocolate yogurt, stir 1 Tbsp. cocoa powder into 2/3 cup vanilla strained yogurt.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 banana split
Per Serving:
514 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 60g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 36g; added sugar 13g; fat 26g; saturated fat 12g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 3g; cholesterol 38mg; vitamin a iu 346IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 20mg; vitamin d iu 10IU; vitamin e iu 6IU; folate 37mg; vitamin k 2mg; sodium 94mg; calcium 147mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 1mg; magnesium 94mg; phosphorus 144mg; potassium 664mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 3g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 3mcg.
