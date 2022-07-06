Kiwi-Granola Breakfast Banana Split

We take a classic dessert and put a breakfast-friendly spin on it by swapping in yogurt for ice cream. The thicker consistency of the strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) helps it hold its shape and mimic scoops of ice cream. Plus, it has more protein for staying power than regular yogurt. Lots of seeds and nuts are a nice textural counterpoint to the soft banana.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk almond butter, cacao powder, water and 1 tablespoon maple syrup in a small bowl until smooth. 

  • Whisk cream and the remaining 1 tablespoon maple syrup in a small bowl until soft peaks form. 

  • Arrange 2 banana halves on each of 4 plates. Use an ice-cream scoop to divide coconut and cherry yogurt among the bananas. Drizzle the almond sauce over the yogurt. Divide kiwi, granola, pistachios, pepitas, chia and flaxseed among the banana splits. Top with the whipped cream.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 banana split
Per Serving:
584 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 65g; dietary fiber 9g; sugars 37g; added sugar 10g; fat 30g; saturated fat 9g; mono fat 13g; poly fat 6g; cholesterol 26mg; vitamin a iu 448IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 32mg; vitamin d iu 10IU; vitamin e iu 7IU; folate 51mg; vitamin k 13mg; sodium 112mg; calcium 237mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 2mg; magnesium 126mg; phosphorus 271mg; potassium 915mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 6g; niacin equivalents 4mg; selenium 5mcg.
