Chocolate-Raspberry Breakfast Banana Split

This fun, breakfast-friendly twist on a banana split swaps in yogurt for ice cream. Using strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) provides more protein for staying power. Plus, its thicker consistency holds its shape better to resemble a scoop of ice cream. Raspberries and peanuts give this PB&J vibes.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Credit: Carson Downing

15 mins
15 mins
4

Directions

  • Whisk almond butter, cacao powder, water and 1 tablespoon maple syrup in a small bowl until smooth. 

  • Whisk cream and the remaining 1 tablespoon maple syrup in a small bowl until soft peaks form. 

  • Arrange 2 banana halves on each of 4 plates. Use an ice-cream scoop to divide vanilla and chocolate yogurt among the bananas. Drizzle the almond sauce over the yogurt. Divide raspberries, granola and peanuts among the banana splits. Top with the whipped cream.

To make your own chocolate yogurt, stir 1 Tbsp. cocoa powder into 2/3 cup vanilla strained yogurt.

1 banana split
484 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 60g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 36g; added sugar 12g; fat 23g; saturated fat 8g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 3g; cholesterol 35mg; vitamin a iu 634IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 18mg; vitamin d iu 36IU; vitamin e iu 9IU; folate 40mg; vitamin k 2mg; sodium 99mg; calcium 241mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 2mg; magnesium 95mg; phosphorus 151mg; potassium 661mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 3g; niacin equivalents 3mg; selenium 3mcg.
