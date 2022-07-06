Chocolate-Raspberry Breakfast Banana Split
This fun, breakfast-friendly twist on a banana split swaps in yogurt for ice cream. Using strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) provides more protein for staying power. Plus, its thicker consistency holds its shape better to resemble a scoop of ice cream. Raspberries and peanuts give this PB&J vibes.
EatingWell.com, July 2022
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tip
To make your own chocolate yogurt, stir 1 Tbsp. cocoa powder into 2/3 cup vanilla strained yogurt.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 banana split
Per Serving:
484 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 60g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 36g; added sugar 12g; fat 23g; saturated fat 8g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 3g; cholesterol 35mg; vitamin a iu 634IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 18mg; vitamin d iu 36IU; vitamin e iu 9IU; folate 40mg; vitamin k 2mg; sodium 99mg; calcium 241mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 2mg; magnesium 95mg; phosphorus 151mg; potassium 661mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 3g; niacin equivalents 3mg; selenium 3mcg.