Classic Breakfast Banana Split

Pretend you are having dessert for breakfast—complete with whipped cream and a chocolate "sauce."  We chose strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) over regular for two reasons—it has more protein for staying power and its thicker consistency holds its shape for ice-cream-scoop vibes. Vanilla, strawberry and chocolate are a classic combo here.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk almond butter, cacao powder, water and 1 tablespoon maple syrup in a small bowl until smooth. 

    Advertisement

  • Whisk cream and the remaining 1 tablespoon maple syrup in a small bowl until soft peaks form. 

  • Arrange 2 banana halves on each of 4 plates. Use an ice-cream scoop to divide vanilla, strawberry and chocolate yogurts among the bananas. Drizzle the almond sauce over the yogurt. Divide cherries and granola among the banana splits. Top with the whipped cream.

Tip

To make your own chocolate yogurt, stir 1 Tbsp. cocoa powder into 2/3 cup vanilla strained yogurt.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 banana split
Per Serving:
462 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 59g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 37g; added sugar 10g; fat 21g; saturated fat 8g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 3g; cholesterol 36mg; vitamin a iu 518IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 14mg; vitamin d iu 23IU; vitamin e iu 7IU; folate 37mg; vitamin k 2mg; sodium 92mg; calcium 196mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 1mg; magnesium 89mg; phosphorus 176mg; potassium 701mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 3g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 6mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/07/2022