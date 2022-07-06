Classic Breakfast Banana Split
Pretend you are having dessert for breakfast—complete with whipped cream and a chocolate "sauce." We chose strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) over regular for two reasons—it has more protein for staying power and its thicker consistency holds its shape for ice-cream-scoop vibes. Vanilla, strawberry and chocolate are a classic combo here.
EatingWell.com, July 2022
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tip
To make your own chocolate yogurt, stir 1 Tbsp. cocoa powder into 2/3 cup vanilla strained yogurt.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 banana split
Per Serving:
462 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 59g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 37g; added sugar 10g; fat 21g; saturated fat 8g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 3g; cholesterol 36mg; vitamin a iu 518IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 14mg; vitamin d iu 23IU; vitamin e iu 7IU; folate 37mg; vitamin k 2mg; sodium 92mg; calcium 196mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 1mg; magnesium 89mg; phosphorus 176mg; potassium 701mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 3g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 6mcg.